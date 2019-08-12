Rent Calculator
Last updated August 12 2019 at 7:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4101 Cedar Ridge Rd
4101 Cedar Ridge Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
4101 Cedar Ridge Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brick ranch in quiet and secure neighborhood. Very close to Publix, Home Depot and restaurants. Great school district. $1300.00/mo, $1300.00 security deposit. Call Derek at 678-641-3931.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4101 Cedar Ridge Rd have any available units?
4101 Cedar Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Powder Springs, GA
.
What amenities does 4101 Cedar Ridge Rd have?
Some of 4101 Cedar Ridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4101 Cedar Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4101 Cedar Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4101 Cedar Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4101 Cedar Ridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4101 Cedar Ridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4101 Cedar Ridge Rd offers parking.
Does 4101 Cedar Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4101 Cedar Ridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4101 Cedar Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 4101 Cedar Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4101 Cedar Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 4101 Cedar Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4101 Cedar Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4101 Cedar Ridge Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4101 Cedar Ridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4101 Cedar Ridge Rd has units with air conditioning.
