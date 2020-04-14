Rent Calculator
Home
/
Powder Springs, GA
/
4047 Evelyn Dr
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:56 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4047 Evelyn Dr
4047 Evelyn Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4047 Evelyn Drive, Powder Springs, GA 30127
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home in an established neighborhood
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4047 Evelyn Dr have any available units?
4047 Evelyn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Powder Springs, GA
.
What amenities does 4047 Evelyn Dr have?
Some of 4047 Evelyn Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4047 Evelyn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4047 Evelyn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4047 Evelyn Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4047 Evelyn Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Powder Springs
.
Does 4047 Evelyn Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4047 Evelyn Dr offers parking.
Does 4047 Evelyn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4047 Evelyn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4047 Evelyn Dr have a pool?
No, 4047 Evelyn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4047 Evelyn Dr have accessible units?
No, 4047 Evelyn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4047 Evelyn Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4047 Evelyn Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4047 Evelyn Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4047 Evelyn Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
