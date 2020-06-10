All apartments in Powder Springs
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

4041 Buck Rd

4041 Buck Road · No Longer Available
Location

4041 Buck Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4041 Buck Rd have any available units?
4041 Buck Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4041 Buck Rd have?
Some of 4041 Buck Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4041 Buck Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4041 Buck Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4041 Buck Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4041 Buck Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4041 Buck Rd offer parking?
No, 4041 Buck Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4041 Buck Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4041 Buck Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4041 Buck Rd have a pool?
No, 4041 Buck Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4041 Buck Rd have accessible units?
No, 4041 Buck Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4041 Buck Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4041 Buck Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4041 Buck Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4041 Buck Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
