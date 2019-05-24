All apartments in Powder Springs
4000 Evelyn Dr
4000 Evelyn Dr

4000 Evelyn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4000 Evelyn Drive, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Evelyn Dr have any available units?
4000 Evelyn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4000 Evelyn Dr have?
Some of 4000 Evelyn Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Evelyn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Evelyn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Evelyn Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4000 Evelyn Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4000 Evelyn Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4000 Evelyn Dr offers parking.
Does 4000 Evelyn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 Evelyn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Evelyn Dr have a pool?
No, 4000 Evelyn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4000 Evelyn Dr have accessible units?
No, 4000 Evelyn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Evelyn Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4000 Evelyn Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4000 Evelyn Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4000 Evelyn Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

