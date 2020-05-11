All apartments in Powder Springs
3871 Misty Bleau Drive

3871 Misty Blue Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3871 Misty Blue Drive, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.

Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at https://www.atlantametropm.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant) $55
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable) $300
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable) $25

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3871 Misty Bleau Drive have any available units?
3871 Misty Bleau Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
Is 3871 Misty Bleau Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3871 Misty Bleau Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3871 Misty Bleau Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3871 Misty Bleau Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3871 Misty Bleau Drive offer parking?
No, 3871 Misty Bleau Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3871 Misty Bleau Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3871 Misty Bleau Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3871 Misty Bleau Drive have a pool?
No, 3871 Misty Bleau Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3871 Misty Bleau Drive have accessible units?
No, 3871 Misty Bleau Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3871 Misty Bleau Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3871 Misty Bleau Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3871 Misty Bleau Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3871 Misty Bleau Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

