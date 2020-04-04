All apartments in Powder Springs
3833 Deercreek Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:25 AM

3833 Deercreek Drive

3833 Deercreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3833 Deercreek Drive, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! Hurry and apply since this promotional offer won't last for long. Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3833 Deercreek Drive have any available units?
3833 Deercreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
Is 3833 Deercreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3833 Deercreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3833 Deercreek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3833 Deercreek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3833 Deercreek Drive offer parking?
No, 3833 Deercreek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3833 Deercreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3833 Deercreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3833 Deercreek Drive have a pool?
No, 3833 Deercreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3833 Deercreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3833 Deercreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3833 Deercreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3833 Deercreek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3833 Deercreek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3833 Deercreek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
