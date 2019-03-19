All apartments in Powder Springs
3780 Hopkins Rd

3780 Hopkins Road · No Longer Available
Location

3780 Hopkins Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Lovely 2BR/1.5 Bth Townhome in Powder Springs. Family Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Great Size Bedrooms, with Large patio area. Close to Major Insterstates, Grocery Stores , Parks and Shopping Outlets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3780 Hopkins Rd have any available units?
3780 Hopkins Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
Is 3780 Hopkins Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3780 Hopkins Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3780 Hopkins Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3780 Hopkins Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Powder Springs.
Does 3780 Hopkins Rd offer parking?
No, 3780 Hopkins Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3780 Hopkins Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3780 Hopkins Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3780 Hopkins Rd have a pool?
No, 3780 Hopkins Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3780 Hopkins Rd have accessible units?
No, 3780 Hopkins Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3780 Hopkins Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3780 Hopkins Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3780 Hopkins Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3780 Hopkins Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

