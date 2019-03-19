Rent Calculator
3555 Dogwood Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3555 Dogwood Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
3555 Dogwood Drive, Powder Springs, GA 30127
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3555 Dogwood Dr have any available units?
3555 Dogwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Powder Springs, GA
.
Is 3555 Dogwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3555 Dogwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3555 Dogwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3555 Dogwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Powder Springs
.
Does 3555 Dogwood Dr offer parking?
No, 3555 Dogwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3555 Dogwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3555 Dogwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3555 Dogwood Dr have a pool?
No, 3555 Dogwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3555 Dogwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 3555 Dogwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3555 Dogwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3555 Dogwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3555 Dogwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3555 Dogwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
