Home
/
Powder Springs, GA
/
1507 Silver Mist Cir
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:35 AM

1507 Silver Mist Cir

1507 Silver Mist Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1507 Silver Mist Cir, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
**MOVE-IN SPECIAL- 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF MOVE-IN IS ON OR BEFORE September 15th**

Beautiful & spacious 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Powder Springs. Hardwood floors, the kitchen has a large island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. The master has a large walk-in closet, double vanity in master bath. There is also a neighborhood clubhouse, pool, tennis courts & playground.

**A MUST SEE** **THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG**

Schools: Varner Elementary Tapp Middle McEachern High

TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME

All occupants 18 and older must apply online and provide proof of income in the State of Georgia for the last 30 days and their photo ID. It is $65 each to apply and is non-refundable, payable with Master Card and Visa only.
There will be a credit, background and rental history check.
NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.
The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.
Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application.
Approved applicants will have a maximum of 30 days from the date of approval to submit the reservation fee and take possession of the home. First approved applicant that submits the reservation fee will be awarded the home.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

