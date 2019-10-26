All apartments in Powder Springs
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

1422 Gentry Court

1422 Gentry Court · No Longer Available
Location

1422 Gentry Court, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,624 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execut

(RLNE5230663)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 Gentry Court have any available units?
1422 Gentry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1422 Gentry Court have?
Some of 1422 Gentry Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 Gentry Court currently offering any rent specials?
1422 Gentry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 Gentry Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1422 Gentry Court is pet friendly.
Does 1422 Gentry Court offer parking?
Yes, 1422 Gentry Court offers parking.
Does 1422 Gentry Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 Gentry Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 Gentry Court have a pool?
Yes, 1422 Gentry Court has a pool.
Does 1422 Gentry Court have accessible units?
No, 1422 Gentry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 Gentry Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1422 Gentry Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1422 Gentry Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1422 Gentry Court has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
