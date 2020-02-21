All apartments in Powder Springs
Find more places like 1299 Paddocks Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Powder Springs, GA
/
1299 Paddocks Way
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

1299 Paddocks Way

1299 Paddocks Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Powder Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1299 Paddocks Way, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1299 Paddocks Way have any available units?
1299 Paddocks Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1299 Paddocks Way have?
Some of 1299 Paddocks Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1299 Paddocks Way currently offering any rent specials?
1299 Paddocks Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1299 Paddocks Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1299 Paddocks Way is pet friendly.
Does 1299 Paddocks Way offer parking?
No, 1299 Paddocks Way does not offer parking.
Does 1299 Paddocks Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1299 Paddocks Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1299 Paddocks Way have a pool?
No, 1299 Paddocks Way does not have a pool.
Does 1299 Paddocks Way have accessible units?
No, 1299 Paddocks Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1299 Paddocks Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1299 Paddocks Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1299 Paddocks Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1299 Paddocks Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Powder Springs 2 BedroomsPowder Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Powder Springs Apartments with BalconyPowder Springs Apartments with Pool
Powder Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College