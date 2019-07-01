All apartments in Powder Springs
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1199 Paddocks Way

1199 Paddocks Way · No Longer Available
Location

1199 Paddocks Way, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1199 Paddocks Way have any available units?
1199 Paddocks Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
Is 1199 Paddocks Way currently offering any rent specials?
1199 Paddocks Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1199 Paddocks Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1199 Paddocks Way is pet friendly.
Does 1199 Paddocks Way offer parking?
No, 1199 Paddocks Way does not offer parking.
Does 1199 Paddocks Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1199 Paddocks Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1199 Paddocks Way have a pool?
No, 1199 Paddocks Way does not have a pool.
Does 1199 Paddocks Way have accessible units?
No, 1199 Paddocks Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1199 Paddocks Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1199 Paddocks Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1199 Paddocks Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1199 Paddocks Way does not have units with air conditioning.
