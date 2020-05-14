Rent Calculator
6 Miriam Jordan Rd
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM
1 of 10
6 Miriam Jordan Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6 Miriam Jordan Rd, Port Wentworth, GA 31407
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom In Rice Creek
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6 Miriam Jordan Rd have any available units?
6 Miriam Jordan Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Port Wentworth, GA
.
What amenities does 6 Miriam Jordan Rd have?
Some of 6 Miriam Jordan Rd's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6 Miriam Jordan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6 Miriam Jordan Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Miriam Jordan Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Miriam Jordan Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6 Miriam Jordan Rd offer parking?
No, 6 Miriam Jordan Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6 Miriam Jordan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Miriam Jordan Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Miriam Jordan Rd have a pool?
No, 6 Miriam Jordan Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6 Miriam Jordan Rd have accessible units?
No, 6 Miriam Jordan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Miriam Jordan Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Miriam Jordan Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Miriam Jordan Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Miriam Jordan Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
