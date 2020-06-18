All apartments in Port Wentworth
Find more places like 32 Rice Creek Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Wentworth, GA
/
32 Rice Creek Road
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 AM

32 Rice Creek Road

32 Rice Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Port Wentworth
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

32 Rice Creek Road, Port Wentworth, GA 31407

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Rice Creek Road have any available units?
32 Rice Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Wentworth, GA.
What amenities does 32 Rice Creek Road have?
Some of 32 Rice Creek Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Rice Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
32 Rice Creek Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Rice Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 32 Rice Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Wentworth.
Does 32 Rice Creek Road offer parking?
No, 32 Rice Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 32 Rice Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Rice Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Rice Creek Road have a pool?
No, 32 Rice Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 32 Rice Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 32 Rice Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Rice Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Rice Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Rice Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Rice Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Rice Hope
1332 Mulberry Blvd
Port Wentworth, GA 31407
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road
Port Wentworth, GA 31407

Similar Pages

Port Wentworth 1 BedroomsPort Wentworth 2 Bedrooms
Port Wentworth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPort Wentworth Apartments with Balcony
Port Wentworth Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SCHardeeville, SC
Bloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GAStatesboro, GASkidaway Island, GAPort Royal, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University