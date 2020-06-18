Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Port Wentworth
Find more places like 32 Rice Creek Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Port Wentworth, GA
/
32 Rice Creek Road
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
32 Rice Creek Road
32 Rice Creek Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Port Wentworth
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Location
32 Rice Creek Road, Port Wentworth, GA 31407
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 32 Rice Creek Road have any available units?
32 Rice Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Port Wentworth, GA
.
What amenities does 32 Rice Creek Road have?
Some of 32 Rice Creek Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 32 Rice Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
32 Rice Creek Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Rice Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 32 Rice Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Port Wentworth
.
Does 32 Rice Creek Road offer parking?
No, 32 Rice Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 32 Rice Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Rice Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Rice Creek Road have a pool?
No, 32 Rice Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 32 Rice Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 32 Rice Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Rice Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Rice Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Rice Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Rice Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ardmore at Rice Hope
1332 Mulberry Blvd
Port Wentworth, GA 31407
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road
Port Wentworth, GA 31407
Similar Pages
Port Wentworth 1 Bedrooms
Port Wentworth 2 Bedrooms
Port Wentworth 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Port Wentworth Apartments with Balcony
Port Wentworth Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Savannah, GA
Pooler, GA
Bluffton, SC
Beaufort, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Garden City, GA
Georgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GA
Richmond Hill, GA
Rincon, GA
Whitemarsh Island, GA
Laurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SC
Hardeeville, SC
Bloomingdale, GA
Thunderbolt, GA
Hinesville, GA
Midway, GA
Statesboro, GA
Skidaway Island, GA
Port Royal, SC
Apartments Near Colleges
Savannah College of Art and Design
Savannah State University
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University