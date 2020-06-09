All apartments in Port Wentworth
Port Wentworth, GA
305 Dogwood Cir
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

305 Dogwood Cir

305 Dogwood Circle · (912) 921-9569
Location

305 Dogwood Circle, Port Wentworth, GA 31407

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3.5 baths, $1795 · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2033 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
Fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 3.5 bathroom executive home near Pooler, GA. Balcony, screened in patio, separate storage building behind home. Perfect for short term or long term. Waterpark, Hardwood Floors, No Carpet anywhere. Ss appl. Like new...Given tender care. Excellent condition...Fantastic Luxury Executive Duplex Offers 3 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Bathrooms, Hardwood & Carpet Flooring, High Ceilings, Breakfast Bar, Balcony, Jetted 2 person hot tub in master bathroom. Tall ceilings & doors. All upscale stainless steel appliances. Screen Porch, detached 2 section storage building included behind the home, private 2 car parking, yard, Laundry Room, pest control, landscaping all included, And Much More

Amenities:
- Parking
- Pool
-Playground

Appliances:
- Central Air Conditioning
- Dishwasher
- Garbage Disposal
- Microwave
- Range
- Refrigerator
And More...

(RLNE4666621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Dogwood Cir have any available units?
305 Dogwood Cir has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 305 Dogwood Cir have?
Some of 305 Dogwood Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Dogwood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
305 Dogwood Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Dogwood Cir pet-friendly?
No, 305 Dogwood Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Wentworth.
Does 305 Dogwood Cir offer parking?
Yes, 305 Dogwood Cir does offer parking.
Does 305 Dogwood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Dogwood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Dogwood Cir have a pool?
Yes, 305 Dogwood Cir has a pool.
Does 305 Dogwood Cir have accessible units?
No, 305 Dogwood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Dogwood Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Dogwood Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Dogwood Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 305 Dogwood Cir has units with air conditioning.
