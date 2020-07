Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets in unit laundry w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access 24hr maintenance hot tub

Live at the VILLAS AT PARK AVENUE in Pooler and you’ll discover an elevated lifestyle that you were meant to live. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Villa has been meticulously designed to accommodate and impress the most discerning of customers. The Villas interior accents include an open and airy living space with a Chef’s gourmet kitchen with black-on-black appliances, granite countertops and a companion tiled backsplash. You’ll find expansive custom cabinetry throughout with brushed nickel accents, over-sized craftsman style crown moulding, optional wood finish flooring, a private entrance, large outdoor patio, and a one or two car attached garage.