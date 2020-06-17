All apartments in Pooler
Find more places like 5 Coalbrookdale Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pooler, GA
/
5 Coalbrookdale Court
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

5 Coalbrookdale Court

5 Coalbrookdale Court · (866) 500-7064
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pooler
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5 Coalbrookdale Court, Pooler, GA 31322

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3047 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY MARCH 31, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light and updated kitchen appliances. Reserve this home before it’s gone, while we put on the finishing touches! For more accurate information on features of the home and our PET FRIENDLY policies, please visit wripm.com. Please click the "Request a tour" option at the top right of the page to schedule your tour today. Once your information is submitted, our leasing professional will contact you. Information deemed reliable, but not warranted.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Coalbrookdale Court have any available units?
5 Coalbrookdale Court has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5 Coalbrookdale Court currently offering any rent specials?
5 Coalbrookdale Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Coalbrookdale Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Coalbrookdale Court is pet friendly.
Does 5 Coalbrookdale Court offer parking?
No, 5 Coalbrookdale Court does not offer parking.
Does 5 Coalbrookdale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Coalbrookdale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Coalbrookdale Court have a pool?
No, 5 Coalbrookdale Court does not have a pool.
Does 5 Coalbrookdale Court have accessible units?
No, 5 Coalbrookdale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Coalbrookdale Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Coalbrookdale Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Coalbrookdale Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Coalbrookdale Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5 Coalbrookdale Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Durham Park
100 Durham Park Way
Pooler, GA 31322
The Station at Savannah Quarters
100 Harley Ln
Pooler, GA 31322
Mosby Lakeside
1696 Pooler Pkwy
Pooler, GA 30560
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave
Pooler, GA 31322
Olympus Carrington
280 Blue Moon Crossing
Pooler, GA 31322
Carlyle at Godley Station
385 Godley Station Blvd
Pooler, GA 31322

Similar Pages

Pooler 1 BedroomsPooler 2 Bedrooms
Pooler 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPooler Dog Friendly Apartments
Pooler Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GA
Port Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SCHardeeville, SC
Bloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GAStatesboro, GASkidaway Island, GAPort Royal, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity