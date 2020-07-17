All apartments in Pooler
486 Copper Creek Circle
Last updated June 16 2020 at 2:37 AM

486 Copper Creek Circle

486 Copper Creek Circle · (912) 312-2895
Location

486 Copper Creek Circle, Pooler, GA 31322

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1896 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
486 Copper Creek Circle

Rent - $1745

Executive home. 3 bedrooms w/den. Den could be 4th bedroom. 2 baths. Wood floors in living room, den and dining room. Wod burning fireplace in living room. Decorative column in dining room. Lots of windows. Kitchen has granite counters. Stainless steel appliances. Fridge w/icemaker, stove, dishwasher, disposer and microwave. Eat in Kitchen. Split bedroom floorplan. Master bedroom has tray ceiling. Master bath has jetted tub, separate shower, double vanities, linen closet and walk in closet. Ceiling fan in master bedroom, guest bedroom, living room and den. Private wooded lot. 2 car garage w/2 remote openers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 486 Copper Creek Circle have any available units?
486 Copper Creek Circle has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 486 Copper Creek Circle have?
Some of 486 Copper Creek Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 486 Copper Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
486 Copper Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 486 Copper Creek Circle pet-friendly?
No, 486 Copper Creek Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pooler.
Does 486 Copper Creek Circle offer parking?
Yes, 486 Copper Creek Circle offers parking.
Does 486 Copper Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 486 Copper Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 486 Copper Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 486 Copper Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 486 Copper Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 486 Copper Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 486 Copper Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 486 Copper Creek Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 486 Copper Creek Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 486 Copper Creek Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
