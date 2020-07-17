Amenities
486 Copper Creek Circle
Rent - $1745
Executive home. 3 bedrooms w/den. Den could be 4th bedroom. 2 baths. Wood floors in living room, den and dining room. Wod burning fireplace in living room. Decorative column in dining room. Lots of windows. Kitchen has granite counters. Stainless steel appliances. Fridge w/icemaker, stove, dishwasher, disposer and microwave. Eat in Kitchen. Split bedroom floorplan. Master bedroom has tray ceiling. Master bath has jetted tub, separate shower, double vanities, linen closet and walk in closet. Ceiling fan in master bedroom, guest bedroom, living room and den. Private wooded lot. 2 car garage w/2 remote openers.