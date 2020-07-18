All apartments in Pooler
341 Brighton Woods Drive
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

341 Brighton Woods Drive

341 Brighton Woods Drive · (912) 572-1101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

341 Brighton Woods Drive, Pooler, GA 31322

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1563 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
This charming home is tucked away on .43 of acre in a small neighborhood but in an ideal location within minutes to all Pooler has to offer from shopping, movie theaters, restaurants, St. Joseph's hospital and more.

Three bedroom Two Bath Open and Bright Split Floor Plan

Laminate wood flooring is featured throughout the living, dining and kitchen.

Kitchen features granite counters, black cabinets and SS appliances.

Master features double tray ceiling w/accent lighting, blinds, ceiling fan and large walk in closet.

Master bath features double sink vanity, garden tub, separate shower and tiled floor.

Guest bedrooms offer a walk in closet and blinds.

Additional features of this home are spray foam insulation in the exterior walls and attic to keep your utility bills low,
oversized garage with insulated garage door and side entry pedestrian door.

10 minute commute to the airport and Gulfstream, 15 minutes to downtown savannah, or 20 minutes to Hunter Army Airfield.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 Brighton Woods Drive have any available units?
341 Brighton Woods Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 341 Brighton Woods Drive have?
Some of 341 Brighton Woods Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 Brighton Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
341 Brighton Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 Brighton Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 341 Brighton Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pooler.
Does 341 Brighton Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 341 Brighton Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 341 Brighton Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 341 Brighton Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 Brighton Woods Drive have a pool?
Yes, 341 Brighton Woods Drive has a pool.
Does 341 Brighton Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 341 Brighton Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 341 Brighton Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 341 Brighton Woods Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 341 Brighton Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 341 Brighton Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
