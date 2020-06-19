Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage media room

341 Brighton Woods Available 08/03/20 341 Brighton Woods - This charming home is tucked away on .43 of acre in a small neighborhood but in an ideal location within minutes to all Pooler has to offer from shopping, movie theaters, restaurants, St. Joseph's hospital and more.



Three bedroom Two Bath Open and Bright Split Floor Plan



Laminate wood flooring is featured throughout the living, dining and kitchen.



Kitchen features granite counters, black cabinets and SS appliances.



Master features double tray ceiling w/accent lighting, blinds, ceiling fan and large walk in closet.



Master bath features double sink vanity, garden tub, separate shower and tiled floor.



Guest bedrooms offer a walk in closet and blinds.



Additional features of this home are spray foam insulation in the exterior walls and attic to keep your utility bills low,

oversized garage with insulated garage door and side entry pedestrian door.



10 minute commute to the airport and Gulfstream, 15 minutes to downtown savannah, or 20 minutes to Hunter Army Airfield.



Call 912.572.1101 for additional information or to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE5756128)