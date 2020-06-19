All apartments in Pooler
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

341 Brighton Woods

341 Brighton Woods Drive · (912) 572-1101
Location

341 Brighton Woods Drive, Pooler, GA 31322

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 341 Brighton Woods · Avail. Aug 3

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1558 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
media room
341 Brighton Woods Available 08/03/20 341 Brighton Woods - This charming home is tucked away on .43 of acre in a small neighborhood but in an ideal location within minutes to all Pooler has to offer from shopping, movie theaters, restaurants, St. Joseph's hospital and more.

Three bedroom Two Bath Open and Bright Split Floor Plan

Laminate wood flooring is featured throughout the living, dining and kitchen.

Kitchen features granite counters, black cabinets and SS appliances.

Master features double tray ceiling w/accent lighting, blinds, ceiling fan and large walk in closet.

Master bath features double sink vanity, garden tub, separate shower and tiled floor.

Guest bedrooms offer a walk in closet and blinds.

Additional features of this home are spray foam insulation in the exterior walls and attic to keep your utility bills low,
oversized garage with insulated garage door and side entry pedestrian door.

10 minute commute to the airport and Gulfstream, 15 minutes to downtown savannah, or 20 minutes to Hunter Army Airfield.

Call 912.572.1101 for additional information or to schedule a viewing.

Thank you for your consideration.

(RLNE5756128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 Brighton Woods have any available units?
341 Brighton Woods has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 341 Brighton Woods have?
Some of 341 Brighton Woods's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 Brighton Woods currently offering any rent specials?
341 Brighton Woods isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 Brighton Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, 341 Brighton Woods is pet friendly.
Does 341 Brighton Woods offer parking?
Yes, 341 Brighton Woods does offer parking.
Does 341 Brighton Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, 341 Brighton Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 Brighton Woods have a pool?
Yes, 341 Brighton Woods has a pool.
Does 341 Brighton Woods have accessible units?
No, 341 Brighton Woods does not have accessible units.
Does 341 Brighton Woods have units with dishwashers?
No, 341 Brighton Woods does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 341 Brighton Woods have units with air conditioning?
No, 341 Brighton Woods does not have units with air conditioning.
