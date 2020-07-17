All apartments in Pooler
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

294 Silver Brook Circle

294 Silver Brook Circle · (912) 208-0022
Location

294 Silver Brook Circle, Pooler, GA 31322

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
playground
pool
3 bedroom in Copper Village - Property Id: 283726

More photos coming soon! This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Copper Village in Pooler! Open floor plan that also includes a flex room which could be used as a dining room, office or playroom. Livingroom is open with a fireplace. Breakfast area off of the kitchen. Master bedroom includes a sitting area and walk-in closet. Large master bathroom that includes double vanities, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Fenced in backyard. Community includes a pool, playground, dog park, fitness center and more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283726
Property Id 283726

(RLNE5900677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 294 Silver Brook Circle have any available units?
294 Silver Brook Circle has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 294 Silver Brook Circle have?
Some of 294 Silver Brook Circle's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 294 Silver Brook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
294 Silver Brook Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 294 Silver Brook Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 294 Silver Brook Circle is pet friendly.
Does 294 Silver Brook Circle offer parking?
No, 294 Silver Brook Circle does not offer parking.
Does 294 Silver Brook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 294 Silver Brook Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 294 Silver Brook Circle have a pool?
Yes, 294 Silver Brook Circle has a pool.
Does 294 Silver Brook Circle have accessible units?
No, 294 Silver Brook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 294 Silver Brook Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 294 Silver Brook Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 294 Silver Brook Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 294 Silver Brook Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
