294 Silver Brook Circle

3 bedroom in Copper Village - Property Id: 283726



More photos coming soon! This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Copper Village in Pooler! Open floor plan that also includes a flex room which could be used as a dining room, office or playroom. Livingroom is open with a fireplace. Breakfast area off of the kitchen. Master bedroom includes a sitting area and walk-in closet. Large master bathroom that includes double vanities, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Fenced in backyard. Community includes a pool, playground, dog park, fitness center and more!

