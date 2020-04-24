All apartments in Pooler
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

136 Magnolia Drive

136 Magnolia Drive · (912) 452-1777
Location

136 Magnolia Drive, Pooler, GA 31322

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 136 Magnolia Drive · Avail. Jun 22

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2432 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
136 Magnolia Drive Available 06/22/20 *Coming Soon* 136 Magnolia Drive in Pooler - Beautiful 2 story home in the Arbors at Godley Station neighborhood. Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home with over 2400 square feet! Beautiful stainless appliances in the kitchen, separate dining room, and fireplace in the living room. Washer & Dryer included. 2 Car Garage and a spacious Backyard. GREAT neighborhood amenities and close to all things Pooler!

Dogs under 40 lbs and cats negotiable. More information on Pet Policy available at: http://www.disciplerealestate.com/pdf/Pet%20Policy%20for%20website.docx.pdf

For rental requirements, rental process info, and other important notices, go to: http://www.disciplerealestate.com/pdf/Rental_requirements_process_important_notices.pdf?v11

To send application or schedule a viewing:
https://disciplepm.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=cf52bf72-b933-427b-b237-8b972997f0c1&source=Website

(RLNE5788436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

