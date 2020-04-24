Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

136 Magnolia Drive Available 06/22/20 *Coming Soon* 136 Magnolia Drive in Pooler - Beautiful 2 story home in the Arbors at Godley Station neighborhood. Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home with over 2400 square feet! Beautiful stainless appliances in the kitchen, separate dining room, and fireplace in the living room. Washer & Dryer included. 2 Car Garage and a spacious Backyard. GREAT neighborhood amenities and close to all things Pooler!



Dogs under 40 lbs and cats negotiable. More information on Pet Policy available at: http://www.disciplerealestate.com/pdf/Pet%20Policy%20for%20website.docx.pdf



(RLNE5788436)