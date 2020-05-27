All apartments in Polk County
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:18 AM

1319 McKibben St - 11

1319 McKibben St · (770) 545-6474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1319 McKibben St, Polk County, GA 30125

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$740

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This listing is to rent to own for $740 a month (includes Water/Sewer/Trash). Several hundred dollars fromt he $740 would apply towards credit of the home and you will own the home in less than 7 years. The mobile home on lot 11 is for sale. The 3 bed / 2 bath mobile home requires major renovations before moving. Please sent your offers on the mobile home purchase to maplewoodmhp@outlook.com or text 770-545-6474. Include in offer the down payment available today.
Newly renovated Mobile Home in Maplewood Home Community!

Full listing of homes at Maplewood Mobile Home Community can be found at: https://georgiapropertyresources.managebuilding.com/resident/public/home

If you would like to view a home please email your name, phone number, monthly gross family income, current employer, length of current employment, number of occupants, total monthly credit card and vehicle payments, pets if applicable to maplewoodleasing@outlook.com or text 770-545-6416.

Apply Online at:
https://georgiapropertyresources.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Address: 1319 McKibben St. Cedartown, GA 30125 (Lot 29- Office)
Office Phone Directory: 770-748-2014

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 McKibben St - 11 have any available units?
1319 McKibben St - 11 has a unit available for $740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1319 McKibben St - 11 currently offering any rent specials?
1319 McKibben St - 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 McKibben St - 11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1319 McKibben St - 11 is pet friendly.
Does 1319 McKibben St - 11 offer parking?
No, 1319 McKibben St - 11 does not offer parking.
Does 1319 McKibben St - 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 McKibben St - 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 McKibben St - 11 have a pool?
No, 1319 McKibben St - 11 does not have a pool.
Does 1319 McKibben St - 11 have accessible units?
No, 1319 McKibben St - 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 McKibben St - 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1319 McKibben St - 11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1319 McKibben St - 11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1319 McKibben St - 11 does not have units with air conditioning.
