1319 McKibben St - 11

This listing is to rent to own for $740 a month (includes Water/Sewer/Trash). Several hundred dollars fromt he $740 would apply towards credit of the home and you will own the home in less than 7 years. The mobile home on lot 11 is for sale. The 3 bed / 2 bath mobile home requires major renovations before moving. Please sent your offers on the mobile home purchase to maplewoodmhp@outlook.com or text 770-545-6474. Include in offer the down payment available today.

Newly renovated Mobile Home in Maplewood Home Community!



Full listing of homes at Maplewood Mobile Home Community can be found at: https://georgiapropertyresources.managebuilding.com/resident/public/home



If you would like to view a home please email your name, phone number, monthly gross family income, current employer, length of current employment, number of occupants, total monthly credit card and vehicle payments, pets if applicable to maplewoodleasing@outlook.com or text 770-545-6416.



Apply Online at:

https://georgiapropertyresources.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



Address: 1319 McKibben St. Cedartown, GA 30125 (Lot 29- Office)

Office Phone Directory: 770-748-2014