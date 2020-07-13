Amenities
Come home to classic, comfortable living at The Atlantic Medlock Bridge in the Peachtree Corners area. We offer newly-renovated one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring upscale comforts, such as stainless steel appliances, fireplaces, and plank flooring. Our pet-friendly community is situated in a lush, wooded setting, providing privacy and tranquility while maintaining easy access to your favorite local spots. Other community features include an executive business center, car care facility, lighted tennis court, play area, and 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness and cardio center. With an award-winning professional management team offering flexible, short-term leases, there's no reason not to love The Atlantic Medlock Bridge in Peachtree Corners, GA!