Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance internet access tennis court garage parking car wash area hot tub

Come home to classic, comfortable living at The Atlantic Medlock Bridge in the Peachtree Corners area. We offer newly-renovated one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring upscale comforts, such as stainless steel appliances, fireplaces, and plank flooring. Our pet-friendly community is situated in a lush, wooded setting, providing privacy and tranquility while maintaining easy access to your favorite local spots. Other community features include an executive business center, car care facility, lighted tennis court, play area, and 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness and cardio center. With an award-winning professional management team offering flexible, short-term leases, there's no reason not to love The Atlantic Medlock Bridge in Peachtree Corners, GA!