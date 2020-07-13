All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

The Atlantic Medlock Bridge

2200 Montrose Pky · (762) 821-0484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2200 Montrose Pky, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0905 · Avail. now

$877

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 1205 · Avail. Sep 10

$947

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 0903 · Avail. Sep 10

$947

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0601 · Avail. now

$1,107

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 0609 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,172

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 0613 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,177

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Atlantic Medlock Bridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
tennis court
garage
parking
car wash area
hot tub
Come home to classic, comfortable living at The Atlantic Medlock Bridge in the Peachtree Corners area. We offer newly-renovated one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring upscale comforts, such as stainless steel appliances, fireplaces, and plank flooring. Our pet-friendly community is situated in a lush, wooded setting, providing privacy and tranquility while maintaining easy access to your favorite local spots. Other community features include an executive business center, car care facility, lighted tennis court, play area, and 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness and cardio center. With an award-winning professional management team offering flexible, short-term leases, there's no reason not to love The Atlantic Medlock Bridge in Peachtree Corners, GA!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 -12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $175
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: aggressive pets, reptiles
Dogs
restrictions: aggressive pets (Doberman Pinschers, Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepherds) 60lbs
Parking Details: open parking.
Storage Details: No

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Atlantic Medlock Bridge have any available units?
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge has 19 units available starting at $877 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Atlantic Medlock Bridge have?
Some of The Atlantic Medlock Bridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Atlantic Medlock Bridge currently offering any rent specials?
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Atlantic Medlock Bridge pet-friendly?
Yes, The Atlantic Medlock Bridge is pet friendly.
Does The Atlantic Medlock Bridge offer parking?
Yes, The Atlantic Medlock Bridge offers parking.
Does The Atlantic Medlock Bridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Atlantic Medlock Bridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Atlantic Medlock Bridge have a pool?
Yes, The Atlantic Medlock Bridge has a pool.
Does The Atlantic Medlock Bridge have accessible units?
No, The Atlantic Medlock Bridge does not have accessible units.
Does The Atlantic Medlock Bridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Atlantic Medlock Bridge has units with dishwashers.
Does The Atlantic Medlock Bridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Atlantic Medlock Bridge has units with air conditioning.
