Peachtree Corners, GA
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
Last updated July 22 2020 at 3:48 AM

Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners

3600 Park Lake Ln · (224) 252-3070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Savings
$99 APPLICATION and ADMIN FEE, ONE MONTH FREE! Apply today and only pay $99 Application and Admin fee (non refundable) and one month free if moved in by July 25th!
Location

3600 Park Lake Ln, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2001 · Avail. now

$1,004

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 1110 · Avail. now

$1,004

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 3506 · Avail. now

$1,054

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0703 · Avail. now

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

Unit 0505 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

Unit 3407 · Avail. now

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
google fiber
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
community garden
dog park
hot tub
package receiving
putting green
volleyball court
Are you looking for great apartment home living in Peachtree Corners, Georgia? Make Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners your new home. We are within easy access to the I-85, GA 400, and I-285 freeways. We are only a stone's throw from Norcross. You will enjoy easy access to everything Metro Atlanta has to offer. Settled in a premier destination, you can also enjoy great shopping and fine dining at The Forum, less than five minutes from home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions include Akitas, American Staffordshire Terriers, Chows, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Huskies, Pit Bulls, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, and Wolf Hybrids.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners have any available units?
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners has 12 units available starting at $1,004 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners have?
Some of Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and putting green. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners is offering the following rent specials: $99 APPLICATION and ADMIN FEE, ONE MONTH FREE! Apply today and only pay $99 Application and Admin fee (non refundable) and one month free if moved in by July 25th!
Is Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners is pet friendly.
Does Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners offer parking?
Yes, Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners offers parking.
Does Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners have a pool?
Yes, Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners has a pool.
Does Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners have accessible units?
No, Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners does not have accessible units.
Does Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners has units with dishwashers.
Does Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners has units with air conditioning.
