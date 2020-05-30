Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions include Akitas, American Staffordshire Terriers, Chows, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Huskies, Pit Bulls, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, and Wolf Hybrids.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.