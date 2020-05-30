Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub cable included ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill google fiber guest parking internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance community garden dog park hot tub package receiving putting green volleyball court

Are you looking for great apartment home living in Peachtree Corners, Georgia? Make Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners your new home. We are within easy access to the I-85, GA 400, and I-285 freeways. We are only a stone's throw from Norcross. You will enjoy easy access to everything Metro Atlanta has to offer. Settled in a premier destination, you can also enjoy great shopping and fine dining at The Forum, less than five minutes from home.