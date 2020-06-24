All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Last updated June 3 2019 at 8:43 AM

6694 Peachtree Industrial

6694 Peachtree Industrial Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6694 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Youll find the ultimate resident experience at Lacota Apartment Homes. This luxurious community reflects a tradition of elegant living and creates an atmosphere of serenity enhanced by lush landscaping and dramatic architecture. Lacota offers a variety of floor plans that will become your distinctive retreat.

Relax at home, entertain your guests, or take advantage of the quality amenities that are designed to enhance your living experience. At Lacota we will never forget, at the end of the day, its all about people and their homes.

Our community offers a variety of one-, two-, & three-bedroom floor plans designed for your complete comfort and enjoyment. Instantly, youll feel at ease when exercising at the health and fitness center, watching kids play gleefully at the newly renovated playground, or taking a dip in our refreshing swimming pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6694 Peachtree Industrial have any available units?
6694 Peachtree Industrial doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 6694 Peachtree Industrial have?
Some of 6694 Peachtree Industrial's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6694 Peachtree Industrial currently offering any rent specials?
6694 Peachtree Industrial is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6694 Peachtree Industrial pet-friendly?
No, 6694 Peachtree Industrial is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 6694 Peachtree Industrial offer parking?
No, 6694 Peachtree Industrial does not offer parking.
Does 6694 Peachtree Industrial have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6694 Peachtree Industrial does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6694 Peachtree Industrial have a pool?
Yes, 6694 Peachtree Industrial has a pool.
Does 6694 Peachtree Industrial have accessible units?
No, 6694 Peachtree Industrial does not have accessible units.
Does 6694 Peachtree Industrial have units with dishwashers?
No, 6694 Peachtree Industrial does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6694 Peachtree Industrial have units with air conditioning?
No, 6694 Peachtree Industrial does not have units with air conditioning.
