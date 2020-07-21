Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Find more places like 6620 Meadow Rue Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Peachtree Corners, GA
/
6620 Meadow Rue Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6620 Meadow Rue Drive
6620 Meadow Rue Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree Corners
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6620 Meadow Rue Drive, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6620 Meadow Rue Drive have any available units?
6620 Meadow Rue Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peachtree Corners, GA
.
What amenities does 6620 Meadow Rue Drive have?
Some of 6620 Meadow Rue Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6620 Meadow Rue Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6620 Meadow Rue Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6620 Meadow Rue Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6620 Meadow Rue Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners
.
Does 6620 Meadow Rue Drive offer parking?
No, 6620 Meadow Rue Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6620 Meadow Rue Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6620 Meadow Rue Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6620 Meadow Rue Drive have a pool?
No, 6620 Meadow Rue Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6620 Meadow Rue Drive have accessible units?
No, 6620 Meadow Rue Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6620 Meadow Rue Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6620 Meadow Rue Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6620 Meadow Rue Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6620 Meadow Rue Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Similar Pages
Peachtree Corners 1 Bedroom Apartments
Peachtree Corners 2 Bedroom Apartments
Peachtree Corners Apartments with Balconies
Peachtree Corners Dog Friendly Apartments
Peachtree Corners Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Jackson, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College