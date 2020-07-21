All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

6620 Meadow Rue Drive

6620 Meadow Rue Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6620 Meadow Rue Drive, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6620 Meadow Rue Drive have any available units?
6620 Meadow Rue Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 6620 Meadow Rue Drive have?
Some of 6620 Meadow Rue Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6620 Meadow Rue Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6620 Meadow Rue Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6620 Meadow Rue Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6620 Meadow Rue Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 6620 Meadow Rue Drive offer parking?
No, 6620 Meadow Rue Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6620 Meadow Rue Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6620 Meadow Rue Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6620 Meadow Rue Drive have a pool?
No, 6620 Meadow Rue Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6620 Meadow Rue Drive have accessible units?
No, 6620 Meadow Rue Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6620 Meadow Rue Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6620 Meadow Rue Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6620 Meadow Rue Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6620 Meadow Rue Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
