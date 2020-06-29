Rent Calculator
Home
/
Peachtree Corners, GA
/
6489 Parton Court
Last updated March 4 2020 at 4:35 AM
1 of 55
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6489 Parton Court
6489 Parton Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
6489 Parton Court, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6489 Parton Court have any available units?
6489 Parton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peachtree Corners, GA
.
What amenities does 6489 Parton Court have?
Some of 6489 Parton Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6489 Parton Court currently offering any rent specials?
6489 Parton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6489 Parton Court pet-friendly?
No, 6489 Parton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners
.
Does 6489 Parton Court offer parking?
Yes, 6489 Parton Court offers parking.
Does 6489 Parton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6489 Parton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6489 Parton Court have a pool?
No, 6489 Parton Court does not have a pool.
Does 6489 Parton Court have accessible units?
No, 6489 Parton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6489 Parton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6489 Parton Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6489 Parton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6489 Parton Court does not have units with air conditioning.
