5844 Norfolk Chase Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stylish 3B, 2.5b, stone/brick townhouse w/2-car garage in established community. Main level features an open floor plan w/stained cabinet kitchen with island, breakfast bar/eat-in kitchen, granite countertops, tile backsplash, & stainless steel appliances. View to den/family room with fireplace. Upstairs features an oversized master bedroom w/reading nook & beautiful master bath enclave. Two other bedrooms have split floor plan w/master bath & jack-n-jill shower. Upper level laundry (not incl). Community is gated at entrance, community pool, & easily accessible to hwys.