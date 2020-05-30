Rent Calculator
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:06 PM
1 of 18
Location
5085 Avala Park Lane, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Well maintained, new paint inside, new carpet upstairs, walk to Forum Shopping Center & restaurants. Minutes away from Jones Bridge Park. Pet is allowed with non refundable $300 fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5085 Avala Park Lane have any available units?
5085 Avala Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peachtree Corners, GA
.
What amenities does 5085 Avala Park Lane have?
Some of 5085 Avala Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5085 Avala Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5085 Avala Park Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5085 Avala Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5085 Avala Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5085 Avala Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5085 Avala Park Lane does offer parking.
Does 5085 Avala Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5085 Avala Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5085 Avala Park Lane have a pool?
No, 5085 Avala Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5085 Avala Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 5085 Avala Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5085 Avala Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5085 Avala Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5085 Avala Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5085 Avala Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
