Last updated January 8 2020 at 5:14 AM
1 of 93
5075 Winters Chapel Rd
5075 Winters Chapel Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
5075 Winters Chapel Road, Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great location. Unique 7 bedroom, 4.5 bath home with hardwood flooring through-out. All bath rooms have been updated with tile / stone. Home has a lot of space and is in GREAT condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5075 Winters Chapel Rd have any available units?
5075 Winters Chapel Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peachtree Corners, GA
.
What amenities does 5075 Winters Chapel Rd have?
Some of 5075 Winters Chapel Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5075 Winters Chapel Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5075 Winters Chapel Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5075 Winters Chapel Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5075 Winters Chapel Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners
.
Does 5075 Winters Chapel Rd offer parking?
No, 5075 Winters Chapel Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5075 Winters Chapel Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5075 Winters Chapel Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5075 Winters Chapel Rd have a pool?
No, 5075 Winters Chapel Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5075 Winters Chapel Rd have accessible units?
No, 5075 Winters Chapel Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5075 Winters Chapel Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5075 Winters Chapel Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5075 Winters Chapel Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5075 Winters Chapel Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
