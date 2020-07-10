4983 Bridgeport Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated

Within walking distance of sought-after Simpson Elementary School, this beautifully maintained spacious home sits on a large cul-de-sac lot. Hardwoods throughout, formal living room, paneled, fireside great room with built-in shelving. Updated kitchen features stained cabinets, granite, tile backsplash, and large bay window with sunny breakfast room overlooking the rear gardens. Spacious master suite with updated fixtures. Finished office with bath in basement and cedar closet. Large covered deck overlooks private backyard, perfect for play.