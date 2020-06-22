4954 Berkeley Run Crossing

Amenities

Conveniently located off Peachtree Industrial, this Peachtree Corners townhome is easy living in a gated community. Plenty of parking. With hardwoods on the main level, New carpet on second floor this home is cozy from the start. Entrance foyer flows into lg kitchen with pantry, stone counters. Spacious dining room overlooks fireside living room with bright windows. Upstairs, loft for rec/media room is surrounded by 3 bedrooms including master w/ large windows & en suite bath w/ tile shower, garden tub, & double vanities. BBQ on the back patio & youre home!