This house has been very well maintained and ready to be your new home. The carpets will be cleaned before move-in. Absolutely great location in Peachtree Corners. Close to major highways, schools, churches and recreation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4931 Bankside Way have any available units?
4931 Bankside Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 4931 Bankside Way have?
Some of 4931 Bankside Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4931 Bankside Way currently offering any rent specials?
4931 Bankside Way is not currently offering any rent specials.