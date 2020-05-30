All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Find more places like 4931 Bankside Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree Corners, GA
/
4931 Bankside Way
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

4931 Bankside Way

4931 Bankside Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree Corners
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4931 Bankside Way, Peachtree Corners, GA 30096

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This house has been very well maintained and ready to be your new home. The carpets will be cleaned before move-in. Absolutely great location in Peachtree Corners. Close to major highways, schools, churches and recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4931 Bankside Way have any available units?
4931 Bankside Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 4931 Bankside Way have?
Some of 4931 Bankside Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4931 Bankside Way currently offering any rent specials?
4931 Bankside Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4931 Bankside Way pet-friendly?
No, 4931 Bankside Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 4931 Bankside Way offer parking?
Yes, 4931 Bankside Way offers parking.
Does 4931 Bankside Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4931 Bankside Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4931 Bankside Way have a pool?
No, 4931 Bankside Way does not have a pool.
Does 4931 Bankside Way have accessible units?
No, 4931 Bankside Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4931 Bankside Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4931 Bankside Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4931 Bankside Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4931 Bankside Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Veranda Estates
6516 Spalding Dr
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Peachtree Corners 1 BedroomsPeachtree Corners 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree Corners 3 BedroomsPeachtree Corners Apartments with Parking
Peachtree Corners Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College