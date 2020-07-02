All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Last updated November 27 2019 at 3:50 AM

4909 Berkeley Oak Circle

4909 Berkeley Oak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4909 Berkeley Oak Circle, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Highly sought after gated town home community! Great location in Peachtree Corners. Great Schools. Pristine 3 bedroom/ 2 1/2 bath end unit town home. Kitchen is open to family room. Over sized master bedroom. Lots of green space outside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 Berkeley Oak Circle have any available units?
4909 Berkeley Oak Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 4909 Berkeley Oak Circle have?
Some of 4909 Berkeley Oak Circle's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4909 Berkeley Oak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4909 Berkeley Oak Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 Berkeley Oak Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4909 Berkeley Oak Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 4909 Berkeley Oak Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4909 Berkeley Oak Circle offers parking.
Does 4909 Berkeley Oak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4909 Berkeley Oak Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 Berkeley Oak Circle have a pool?
No, 4909 Berkeley Oak Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4909 Berkeley Oak Circle have accessible units?
No, 4909 Berkeley Oak Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 Berkeley Oak Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4909 Berkeley Oak Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4909 Berkeley Oak Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4909 Berkeley Oak Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

