4730 Avocet Dr
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM
1 of 1
4730 Avocet Dr
4730 Avocet Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4730 Avocet Drive, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4730 Avocet Dr - Property Id: 239867
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239867
Property Id 239867
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5624591)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4730 Avocet Dr have any available units?
4730 Avocet Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peachtree Corners, GA
.
What amenities does 4730 Avocet Dr have?
Some of 4730 Avocet Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4730 Avocet Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4730 Avocet Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 Avocet Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4730 Avocet Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners
.
Does 4730 Avocet Dr offer parking?
No, 4730 Avocet Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4730 Avocet Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4730 Avocet Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 Avocet Dr have a pool?
No, 4730 Avocet Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4730 Avocet Dr have accessible units?
No, 4730 Avocet Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4730 Avocet Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4730 Avocet Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4730 Avocet Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4730 Avocet Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
