All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Find more places like 4200 Gunnin Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree Corners, GA
/
4200 Gunnin Rd
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:07 AM

4200 Gunnin Rd

4200 Gunnin Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree Corners
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4200 Gunnin Road, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Rent Price $2,800/ month
Owner financing and lease to own options also available.

Move in ready home in prestigious Peachtree Corners zoned for SIMPSON ELEMENTARY school district. This beauty features, NEW Roof, NEW real wood soft close cabinets, NEW granite, NEW kitchen waterfall island, NEW Samsung SS appliances, NEW marble backsplash, NEW light fixtures, freshly refinished hardwood floors, NEW 12MM laminate upstairs, NEW spa like master bath. A DREAM of a master walk-in closet. 2 BRAND NEW HVAC systems w/ 10 year warranty! NEW 50 gallon water heater! 2 laundry rooms! Large private lot - 3 car garage.

Property Available June 1 for move in
4200 Gunnin Rd. Norcross GA 30092

Must make 3X rent amount monthly income
Background check, credit check , employment verification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 Gunnin Rd have any available units?
4200 Gunnin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 4200 Gunnin Rd have?
Some of 4200 Gunnin Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 Gunnin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4200 Gunnin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 Gunnin Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4200 Gunnin Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4200 Gunnin Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4200 Gunnin Rd offers parking.
Does 4200 Gunnin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4200 Gunnin Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 Gunnin Rd have a pool?
No, 4200 Gunnin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4200 Gunnin Rd have accessible units?
No, 4200 Gunnin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 Gunnin Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4200 Gunnin Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4200 Gunnin Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4200 Gunnin Rd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Peachtree Corners 1 BedroomsPeachtree Corners 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree Corners 3 BedroomsPeachtree Corners Apartments with Parking
Peachtree Corners Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College