Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Rent Price $2,800/ month

Owner financing and lease to own options also available.



Move in ready home in prestigious Peachtree Corners zoned for SIMPSON ELEMENTARY school district. This beauty features, NEW Roof, NEW real wood soft close cabinets, NEW granite, NEW kitchen waterfall island, NEW Samsung SS appliances, NEW marble backsplash, NEW light fixtures, freshly refinished hardwood floors, NEW 12MM laminate upstairs, NEW spa like master bath. A DREAM of a master walk-in closet. 2 BRAND NEW HVAC systems w/ 10 year warranty! NEW 50 gallon water heater! 2 laundry rooms! Large private lot - 3 car garage.



Property Available June 1 for move in

4200 Gunnin Rd. Norcross GA 30092



Must make 3X rent amount monthly income

Background check, credit check , employment verification.