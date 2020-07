Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3-bedroom well-maintained townhouse with one-car garage. New roof, updated kitchen. MOVE-IN READY condition. Updates include: July 2019 roof , new range/microwave, interior/exterior paint completed this October. Hardwood on floors, new carpet on stairways. Newer AC unit, modern kitchen cabinets/granite counter top. Small third bedroom on main (perfect for in-law or teenager or office) Private fenced backyard. This property comes with one-car spacious garage & storage.