Home
/
Peachtree Corners, GA
/
3665 Scotts Mill Run
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3665 Scotts Mill Run
3665 Scotts Mill Run
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3665 Scotts Mill Run, Peachtree Corners, GA 30096
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4923440)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3665 Scotts Mill Run have any available units?
3665 Scotts Mill Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peachtree Corners, GA
.
Is 3665 Scotts Mill Run currently offering any rent specials?
3665 Scotts Mill Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3665 Scotts Mill Run pet-friendly?
No, 3665 Scotts Mill Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners
.
Does 3665 Scotts Mill Run offer parking?
No, 3665 Scotts Mill Run does not offer parking.
Does 3665 Scotts Mill Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3665 Scotts Mill Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3665 Scotts Mill Run have a pool?
No, 3665 Scotts Mill Run does not have a pool.
Does 3665 Scotts Mill Run have accessible units?
No, 3665 Scotts Mill Run does not have accessible units.
Does 3665 Scotts Mill Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 3665 Scotts Mill Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3665 Scotts Mill Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 3665 Scotts Mill Run does not have units with air conditioning.
