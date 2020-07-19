Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3552 Jones Mill Rd
3552 Jones Mill Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3552 Jones Mill Road, Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
Property Amenities
Corporate housing/Room with private bath, furnished, private bath, newly built mansion in a private quiet neighborhood. Closed to public transportation. Near Dunwoody, Peachtree Corners, and Norcross.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3552 Jones Mill Rd have any available units?
3552 Jones Mill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Peachtree Corners, GA
.
Is 3552 Jones Mill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3552 Jones Mill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3552 Jones Mill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3552 Jones Mill Rd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners
.
Does 3552 Jones Mill Rd offer parking?
No, 3552 Jones Mill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3552 Jones Mill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3552 Jones Mill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3552 Jones Mill Rd have a pool?
No, 3552 Jones Mill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3552 Jones Mill Rd have accessible units?
No, 3552 Jones Mill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3552 Jones Mill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3552 Jones Mill Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3552 Jones Mill Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3552 Jones Mill Rd has units with air conditioning.
