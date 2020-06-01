All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Find more places like 3442 Kiveton Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree Corners, GA
/
3442 Kiveton Dr
Last updated June 8 2019 at 6:06 AM

3442 Kiveton Dr

3442 Kiveton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree Corners
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3442 Kiveton Drive, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in gated community in Peachtree Corners near Tech Park. Beautiful home with Stainless appliances, gleaming hardwoods, granite countertops, deck overlooks beautifully maintained Common Area in development - so peaceful! Gourmet kitchen overlooks fireside family room, and adjoins entertainers Dining Room. Upstairs, master features large, vaulted ceiling, separate shower and tub, double vanities, and HUGE walk in closet. Large secondary bedrooms each with en-suite baths. Two Car Garage, and gated community. Minutes from all expressways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3442 Kiveton Dr have any available units?
3442 Kiveton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 3442 Kiveton Dr have?
Some of 3442 Kiveton Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3442 Kiveton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3442 Kiveton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3442 Kiveton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3442 Kiveton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 3442 Kiveton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3442 Kiveton Dr offers parking.
Does 3442 Kiveton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3442 Kiveton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3442 Kiveton Dr have a pool?
No, 3442 Kiveton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3442 Kiveton Dr have accessible units?
No, 3442 Kiveton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3442 Kiveton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3442 Kiveton Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3442 Kiveton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3442 Kiveton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct
Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
Veranda Estates
6516 Spalding Dr
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Peachtree Corners 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPeachtree Corners 2 Bedroom Apartments
Peachtree Corners Apartments with BalconiesPeachtree Corners Dog Friendly Apartments
Peachtree Corners Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College