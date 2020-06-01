3442 Kiveton Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in gated community in Peachtree Corners near Tech Park. Beautiful home with Stainless appliances, gleaming hardwoods, granite countertops, deck overlooks beautifully maintained Common Area in development - so peaceful! Gourmet kitchen overlooks fireside family room, and adjoins entertainers Dining Room. Upstairs, master features large, vaulted ceiling, separate shower and tub, double vanities, and HUGE walk in closet. Large secondary bedrooms each with en-suite baths. Two Car Garage, and gated community. Minutes from all expressways!