Peachtree Corners, GA
3369 Marla Boulevard NW
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:18 AM

3369 Marla Boulevard NW

3369 Marla Blvd NW · No Longer Available
Location

3369 Marla Blvd NW, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great townhome community, quite location near back of community. unit has recent interior paint. 1 car garage, fireplace, wooded views, granite countertops. easy access to highway and major shopping. available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

