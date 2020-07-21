Great townhome community, quite location near back of community. unit has recent interior paint. 1 car garage, fireplace, wooded views, granite countertops. easy access to highway and major shopping. available July 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3369 Marla Boulevard NW have any available units?
3369 Marla Boulevard NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 3369 Marla Boulevard NW have?
Some of 3369 Marla Boulevard NW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3369 Marla Boulevard NW currently offering any rent specials?
3369 Marla Boulevard NW is not currently offering any rent specials.