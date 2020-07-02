All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Find more places like 3310 Avocet Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree Corners, GA
/
3310 Avocet Ct
Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:44 AM

3310 Avocet Ct

3310 Avocet Court · (770) 377-5776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree Corners
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3310 Avocet Court, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2423 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Amazing location convenient to schools, shopping, restaurants, parks, events and more! Wonderful floor plan and open concept with spacious Family room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. Large Kitchen with gas stove/oven, new stainless steel French door refrigerator, two pantries, lots of cabinets and countertops. Breakfast bar and breakfast room. Separate formal Dining Room and front room can serve as Living room, Office or Playroom. Beautiful hardwoods in the main living areas and ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Lots of natural light throughout the home. Spacious Master Suite with separate tub and shower. Shower just retiled. Huge his and her, walk-in closet. One bedroom and full bathroom on the main level. Patio and gazebo in back yard. Large two car garage. Great neighbors!Swim/tennis community in highly sought after Peachtree Corners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 Avocet Ct have any available units?
3310 Avocet Ct has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3310 Avocet Ct have?
Some of 3310 Avocet Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 Avocet Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3310 Avocet Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 Avocet Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3310 Avocet Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 3310 Avocet Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3310 Avocet Ct offers parking.
Does 3310 Avocet Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 Avocet Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 Avocet Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3310 Avocet Ct has a pool.
Does 3310 Avocet Ct have accessible units?
No, 3310 Avocet Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 Avocet Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3310 Avocet Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3310 Avocet Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3310 Avocet Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3310 Avocet Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Veranda Estates
6516 Spalding Dr
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Peachtree Corners 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPeachtree Corners 2 Bedroom Apartments
Peachtree Corners Apartments with BalconiesPeachtree Corners Dog Friendly Apartments
Peachtree Corners Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity