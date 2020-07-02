3310 Avocet Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Amazing location convenient to schools, shopping, restaurants, parks, events and more! Wonderful floor plan and open concept with spacious Family room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. Large Kitchen with gas stove/oven, new stainless steel French door refrigerator, two pantries, lots of cabinets and countertops. Breakfast bar and breakfast room. Separate formal Dining Room and front room can serve as Living room, Office or Playroom. Beautiful hardwoods in the main living areas and ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Lots of natural light throughout the home. Spacious Master Suite with separate tub and shower. Shower just retiled. Huge his and her, walk-in closet. One bedroom and full bathroom on the main level. Patio and gazebo in back yard. Large two car garage. Great neighbors!Swim/tennis community in highly sought after Peachtree Corners.