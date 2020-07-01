All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Home
/
Peachtree Corners, GA
/
3210 Kittiwake Circle
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:22 AM

3210 Kittiwake Circle

3210 Kittiwake Cir · No Longer Available
Peachtree Corners
Location

3210 Kittiwake Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
guest suite
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest suite
tennis court
6 month lease available for $3000 per month or 12 month for $2800 per month. Gorgeous Executive home in Peachtree Corners - Exquisitely decorated and furnished -Entertainer's dream - hardwoods, open floor plan, 4 furnished bedrooms upstairs, and full guest suite in basement. Private cul de sac, swim and tennis for your use, conveniently located minutes from Peachtree Industrial, Medlock Bridge Road and Paul Duke STEM & Wesleyan. Close to everything. Full kitchen - ready for your dinner parties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 Kittiwake Circle have any available units?
3210 Kittiwake Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 3210 Kittiwake Circle have?
Some of 3210 Kittiwake Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 Kittiwake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3210 Kittiwake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 Kittiwake Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3210 Kittiwake Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 3210 Kittiwake Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3210 Kittiwake Circle offers parking.
Does 3210 Kittiwake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 Kittiwake Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 Kittiwake Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3210 Kittiwake Circle has a pool.
Does 3210 Kittiwake Circle have accessible units?
No, 3210 Kittiwake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 Kittiwake Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3210 Kittiwake Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3210 Kittiwake Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3210 Kittiwake Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

