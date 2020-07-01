3210 Kittiwake Circle

Amenities

6 month lease available for $3000 per month or 12 month for $2800 per month. Gorgeous Executive home in Peachtree Corners - Exquisitely decorated and furnished -Entertainer's dream - hardwoods, open floor plan, 4 furnished bedrooms upstairs, and full guest suite in basement. Private cul de sac, swim and tennis for your use, conveniently located minutes from Peachtree Industrial, Medlock Bridge Road and Paul Duke STEM & Wesleyan. Close to everything. Full kitchen - ready for your dinner parties.