Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel cable included carpet oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage tennis court cats allowed accessible on-site laundry business center car charging cc payments clubhouse e-payments internet access lobby online portal playground smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Imagine living within minutes of nine world-class golf courses, countless upscale restaurants, premier shopping and unlimited forms of entertainment that are all accessible by 100 miles of golf cart paths right outside your front door. This good life can be yours at Camden Peachtree City. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments include maple cabinets, fireplaces and garden tubs. Indulge in our amenities including two resort-style swimming pools, expansive fitness center and golf-cart trail access. We also offer easy access to 2 major roadways. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.