apartments under 1200
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 PM
19 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Peachtree City, GA
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
12 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1290 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
31 Units Available
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,039
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1380 sqft
Beautiful complex close to the Westpark Walk Shopping Center, as well as a number of great restaurants and schools. Community features a tennis court and fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
17 Units Available
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,137
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,731
1616 sqft
Attractive complex featuring elegant apartments, with high ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Lake Kedron. Community features include a pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Peachtree City
Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
120 Village Cir Ste 102
120 Village Circle, Senoia, GA
Studio
$500
180 sqft
Office space available in growing Senoia commercial area just off of GA 16! Convenient location by restaurants and just minutes from downtown Senoia, close to GA 85. Office comes with shared conference room and shared bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Peachtree City
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
31 Units Available
Stillwood
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$979
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1520 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and custom routed cabinetry. Located steps from Lowe's, Publix and The Home Depot.
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
2 Units Available
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene apartments near the White Oak Golf Club. Interstate 85 takes you to Atlanta for a night on the town. Enjoy walk-in closets and use of a well-equipped kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
29 Units Available
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1540 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, extra storage and private patio or balcony. Residents have access to multiple pools, fire pits, fitness centers and car wash areas as well as business center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,081
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
100 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
7 Units Available
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd., Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1433 sqft
This charming apartment community offers spacious interiors with new kitchens and modern features. On-site putting green, pool area, sundeck, and fitness center. Near area's best attractions.
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
32 Units Available
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way, Fayetteville, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1029 sqft
Weatherly Walk provides quality community in an award winning school district in a location that puts you within easy reach of entertainment, business and medical facilities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$934
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1204 sqft
Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style at Newnan Crossing Apartment Homes in Newnan, GA.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
120 Meadowbrook Court Unit A
120 Meadowbrook Ct, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1089 sqft
CHARMING 2 Bedroom Townhome near Downtown Fayetteville! - Charming 2 Bedroom/1.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
480 South Jeff Davis - Unit D
480 South Jeff Davis Drive, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1023 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Townhouse in Fayetteville! - Don't Miss This Great Find! This Beautiful Townhouse is ready to greet you with a 2 story foyer, wood floor in the main living areas, open kitchen with all appliances, and 2 nice sized
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
167 Hunters Lane Apt A
167 Hunters Lane, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
167 Hunters Lane Apt A: Traditional 2 story 2 bedroom 1 bath (upstairs) and half bath on main duplex on level lot in cul-de-sac off. Conveniently located off of S. Jeff Davis RD in Fayetteville. - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5806443)
Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
208 Elm Street
208 Elm St, Palmetto, GA
2 Bedrooms
$805
700 sqft
Available July 1st Duplex, Two bedroom 1 bath, features hardwood flooring, washer and dryer connection(s), and spacious living area. Unit features off street parking. SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING (below): https://www.leoprimeproperties.
Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
120 Village Cir Ste 103
120 Village Cir, Coweta County, GA
Studio
$450
160 sqft
Office space available in growing Senoia commercial area just off of GA 16! Convenient location by restaurants and just minutes from downtown Senoia, close to GA 85. Office comes with shared conference room and shared bathrooms.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
6335 Capitol Knoll
6335 Capitol Knoll, Fairburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1228 sqft
Cozy 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome located near the airport, tons of shopping, and the interstate. All electric black appliances, living room dining room separate, loft area upstairs, landscaping maintained by HOA. Application fee $50 per adult.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
6354 Shannon Pkwy
6354 Shannon Pkwy, Union City, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home! Prime south atlanta location, fenced patio, minutes to both local movie studios, newly renovated, approx 1500 sqft, HOA controlled community, must see!
