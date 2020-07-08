708 Las Brasis

Amenities

Dreamed of Living in the Perfectly planned community of Peachtree City? Your opportunity has arrived to enjoy the golf community lifestyle. This Georgian Park condo will go quickly! This well maintained End-Unit, offers three bedrooms, two FULL Baths, absolute privacy, ALL kitchen appliances, storage and a Garage!!! With your Pool Access, you will feel like you are living in complete Paradise. Great Fayette County schools, a short ride to I-85, top restaurants, Entertainment, and Shopping within 1 mile. You could walk to shopping and enjoy the views!! And best of all there is no exterior maintenance!!! Owner takes care of all HOA dues, so all you have to worry about is Living a great life in Beautiful Peachtree City. Call for you showing and details today!!! Applications online to: propertymanagement@bhhsgeorgia.com $50 Application Fee / $200 Move-In Fee /Renters Insurance Required / Security Deposit equal to one month's rent