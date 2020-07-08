All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 708 Las Brasis.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
708 Las Brasis
Last updated May 18 2020 at 9:55 AM

708 Las Brasis

708 Las Brasis · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

708 Las Brasis, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Dreamed of Living in the Perfectly planned community of Peachtree City? Your opportunity has arrived to enjoy the golf community lifestyle. This Georgian Park condo will go quickly! This well maintained End-Unit, offers three bedrooms, two FULL Baths, absolute privacy, ALL kitchen appliances, storage and a Garage!!! With your Pool Access, you will feel like you are living in complete Paradise. Great Fayette County schools, a short ride to I-85, top restaurants, Entertainment, and Shopping within 1 mile. You could walk to shopping and enjoy the views!! And best of all there is no exterior maintenance!!! Owner takes care of all HOA dues, so all you have to worry about is Living a great life in Beautiful Peachtree City. Call for you showing and details today!!! Applications online to: propertymanagement@bhhsgeorgia.com $50 Application Fee / $200 Move-In Fee /Renters Insurance Required / Security Deposit equal to one month's rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Las Brasis have any available units?
708 Las Brasis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
Is 708 Las Brasis currently offering any rent specials?
708 Las Brasis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Las Brasis pet-friendly?
No, 708 Las Brasis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 708 Las Brasis offer parking?
Yes, 708 Las Brasis offers parking.
Does 708 Las Brasis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Las Brasis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Las Brasis have a pool?
Yes, 708 Las Brasis has a pool.
Does 708 Las Brasis have accessible units?
No, 708 Las Brasis does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Las Brasis have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Las Brasis does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Las Brasis have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 Las Brasis does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City Apartments with Gym
Peachtree City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University