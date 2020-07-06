Rent Calculator
611 W Manor Dr
611 W Manor Dr
611 West Manor
No Longer Available
Location
611 West Manor, Peachtree City, GA 30269
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully updated home in popular Fairfield - North PTC! Walk to shopping, dining, and schools! Stainless and Granite in kitchen! Master on Main! Fenced yard! Refrigerator and washer/dryer included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 611 W Manor Dr have any available units?
611 W Manor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peachtree City, GA
.
What amenities does 611 W Manor Dr have?
Some of 611 W Manor Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 611 W Manor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
611 W Manor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 W Manor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 611 W Manor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peachtree City
.
Does 611 W Manor Dr offer parking?
No, 611 W Manor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 611 W Manor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 W Manor Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 W Manor Dr have a pool?
No, 611 W Manor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 611 W Manor Dr have accessible units?
No, 611 W Manor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 611 W Manor Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 W Manor Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 611 W Manor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 W Manor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
