Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:33 PM

603 Lexington Village

603 Lexington Vlg · No Longer Available
Location

603 Lexington Vlg, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed 3.5 bath Townhome. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Large great room with fireplace, gorgeous kitchen with cream colored cabinets and granite countertops, breakfast bar, dining area. Lovely deck overlooks a greenbelt, natural area. Wide stairways. Upstairs- large master suite with spacious bath, separate tub and shower, guest room with private bath. Downstairs- bedroom 3 with private bath and french doors to the patio. This area could easily be a ground floor in-law suite. Very convenient location. Perfect for a professional person or couple. 2 car garage. Walk to Publix or Sprouts, Steinmart or CVS and gym. Perfect condition, like new. owners never had pets or smoked. Professionally managed. Hurry, this offering will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Lexington Village have any available units?
603 Lexington Village doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 603 Lexington Village have?
Some of 603 Lexington Village's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Lexington Village currently offering any rent specials?
603 Lexington Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Lexington Village pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 Lexington Village is pet friendly.
Does 603 Lexington Village offer parking?
Yes, 603 Lexington Village offers parking.
Does 603 Lexington Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Lexington Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Lexington Village have a pool?
No, 603 Lexington Village does not have a pool.
Does 603 Lexington Village have accessible units?
No, 603 Lexington Village does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Lexington Village have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Lexington Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Lexington Village have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 Lexington Village does not have units with air conditioning.
