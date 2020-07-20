603 Lexington Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bed 3.5 bath Townhome. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Large great room with fireplace, gorgeous kitchen with cream colored cabinets and granite countertops, breakfast bar, dining area. Lovely deck overlooks a greenbelt, natural area. Wide stairways. Upstairs- large master suite with spacious bath, separate tub and shower, guest room with private bath. Downstairs- bedroom 3 with private bath and french doors to the patio. This area could easily be a ground floor in-law suite. Very convenient location. Perfect for a professional person or couple. 2 car garage. Walk to Publix or Sprouts, Steinmart or CVS and gym. Perfect condition, like new. owners never had pets or smoked. Professionally managed. Hurry, this offering will not last long!