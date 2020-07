Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Executive Craftsman Townhome located in the Heart of Peachtree City. Located in one of the best school districts in Georgia. Hardwood Floors throughout the Main Floor with 9 Foot Smooth Ceilings and Beautiful Crown Molding. The Spacious Master Bedroom has Vaulted / Trey Ceilings. There is Designer Lighting and Fixtures throughout the Home. Each of the Three Bedrooms have their own Private Bathroom with a convenient Powder Room located on the Main Floor. The lease includes a refrigerator. Two car garage with auto door opener. Water, trash pickup and landscaping is included in the lease price. Peachtree City is known as one of the best cities to live in and has over 80 miles of Golf Cart Paths.